Russia, West step up energy war as risk of nuclear disaster haunts Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - As United Nations inspectors sought to avert a nuclear disaster on Ukraine's frontline, the West and Russia wounded each other's economies, with Moscow keeping its main gas pipeline to Germany shut Saturday while threatened with price caps on oil exports.

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom blamed a technical fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for the delay Friday. But the high-level manoeuvres in energy politics were seen as an extension of the war, and the ramifications would be felt far beyond Ukraine.

The announcements came as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over their actions at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where UN inspectors arrived Thursday on a mission to help avert a catastrophe.

Mr Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Russian official in the Zaporizhzhia region, said Ukrainian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant several times overnight, and the main power line to the station was downed, forcing it to use reserve power.

Tit-for-tat

Gazprom's indefinite delay to resuming gas deliveries will deepen Europe's problems securing fuel for winter, with living costs already surging, led by energy prices.

Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday, but the pipeline operator reported zero flows.

Moscow has blamed sanctions, imposed by the West after Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, for hampering routine operations and maintenance of Nord Stream 1.

Brussels and Washington accuse Russia of using gas as an economic weapon.

The United States said it has been collaborating with Europe to ensure sufficient supplies are available for winter.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - said Friday a cap on the price of Russian oil was meant to "reduce… Russia's ability to fund its war of aggression whilst limiting the impact of Russia's war on global energy prices".

The Kremlin, which calls the conflict "a special military operation", said it would stop selling oil to any countries that implemented the cap.