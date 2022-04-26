Russia warns US against sending more arms to Ukraine

LONDON • Russia has told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said.

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has led to thousands of people being killed, displaced millions more and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the US - by far the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

The US has ruled out sending its own or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) forces to Ukraine but Washington and its European allies have supplied weapons to Kyiv such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

Mr Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the US, said such arms deliveries were aimed at weakening Russia but that they were escalating the conflict in Ukraine while undermining efforts to reach some sort of peace agreement.

"What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames," Mr Antonov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel. "I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses."

Mr Antonov, who has served as ambassador to Washington since 2017, said an official diplomatic note had been sent to Washington expressing Russia's concerns. No reply had been received, he said.

"We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice," Mr Antonov said.

The interview was replayed on Russian state television yesterday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv on Sunday.

They told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky of more than US$322 million (S$441 million) in new military financing for Ukraine, taking total US security assistance since the invasion to about US$3.7 billion, a US official said.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the US was using Ukraine to threaten Russia, and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people.

Mr Putin, who said Ukraine and Russia are essentially one people, has cast the war as an inevitable confrontation with the US, which he accuses of threatening Russia by meddling in its backyard and enlarging the US-led Nato military alliance.

Mr Zelensky has been pleading with US and European leaders to supply Kyiv with heavier arms and equipment.

