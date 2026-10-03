Russia warns diplomats, foreigners to leave Kyiv over strike threat

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Moscow has stepped up the strikes against Kyiv in the past weeks.

MOSCOW - Russia on Oct 3 issued a new call for diplomats and foreigners to leave Kyiv, warning the Ukrainian capital of new “massive” strikes, in a statement by its foreign ministry.

Moscow has been pummelling Ukraine with drone and missile barrages throughout its offensive and in the past weeks has stepped up the strikes against Kyiv, targeting key infrastructure.

In a statement on Oct 3 , the Russian foreign ministry said it “had previously urged foreign nationals and diplomats in Kyiv to leave the city and refrain from visiting Ukraine”.

“We note with concern that not everyone has heeded these warnings, and that individuals are knowingly exposing themselves to mortal danger,” the ministry said.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to deliver massive retaliatory strikes,” it warned.

It also stated that “responsibility for any potential negative consequences rests entirely with those who ignore this warning”.

On Oct 2 , Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city should now be on a war footing as the enemy was “tearing Kyiv apart” with strikes on bridges and energy infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of ripping up the rulebook of armed conflict by sanctioning massive attacks on civilian areas, an accusation the Kremlin has rejected. AFP