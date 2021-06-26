Russia warns Britain, US against sending warships to Black Sea

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday warned Britain and the United States against "tempting fate" by sending warships to the Black Sea, and said it would defend its borders using all possible means, including military force.

In a statement broadcast on state television, the Defence Ministry said it was ill-advised for British and US vessels to approach the coast of Crimea, a peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

"We call on the Pentagon and the British navy, which are sending their warships into the Black Sea, not to tempt fate in vain," Major-General Igor Konashenkov, the ministry's spokesman, said.

HMS Defender, a British destroyer that sailed through waters off Crimea on Wednesday, was "not more than a target" for the Black Sea fleet's defences, he said.

Russia considers Crimea part of its territory, but the peninsula is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine. It said on Wednesday that it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Black Sea waters.

Britain rejected Russia's account. It said it believed any shots fired were part of a pre-announced Russian "gunnery exercise", and that no bombs had been dropped.

It confirmed that HMS Defender had sailed through what it said were waters belonging to Ukraine.

The British Embassy in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia in the South Caucasus, yesterday tweeted that HMS Defender was set to arrive in the port city of Batumi on the eastern coast of the Black Sea.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Washington and London were sowing strife by failing to accept that Crimea was part of Russia, and that Russia was ready to defend its borders using all means, including military force.

Moscow warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if what it called provocative actions by the British navy were repeated off the Crimean coast.

Russia's Defence Ministry yesterday said separately that it was beginning joint navy and air force exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, where Moscow operates an airbase on Syria's coast.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders failed to agree on a proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Poland and the Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate.

"It was a very comprehensive discussion, and not an easy one," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday, after late-night talks among the 27 EU leaders. "There was no agreement today on an immediate leaders' meeting."

EU summits with Russia ended after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March 2014 and the West imposed sanctions.

After US President Joe Biden met Mr Putin in Geneva last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said the first EU summit with Mr Putin since January 2014 would be "a dialogue to defend our interests", insisting that the EU could not be only reactive in its diplomacy with Russia.

While Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz supported the Franco-German proposal, many other leaders were opposed.

"It was a common position of many leaders" not to change the stance on Russia, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after the meeting. He earlier said the idea was like "trying to engage the bear to keep a pot of honey safe".

Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said the EU risked rewarding Russia with a summit even though diplomacy failed to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine with Russian-backed separatists.

On opposing sides in stand-offs in Ukraine and Belarus, and at odds over human rights, the EU and Russia accuse each other of threatening security and stability from the Baltics to the Black Sea. REUTERS