Russia vows to retake areas lost to Ukraine

KYIV - Kyiv on Wednesday claimed further victories over Russian troops in eastern Ukraine as the Kremlin vowed to recapture territory lost in a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In recent weeks, Ukraine's forces, bolstered by Western weapons, have ousted Russian troops from a string of towns and villages in the east and south.

Kyiv this week claimed gains in the southern Kherson region and control of almost the entire eastern Kharkiv region, paving the way for its forces to enter the separatist stronghold of Luhansk.

"The de-occupation of the Luhansk region has already officially started," regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a video posted on social media, dressed in camouflage. He added that several settlements had been liberated. "This is not a military parade. It's war, and unfortunately our guys are also being killed," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he expected the situation in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin to "stabilise" after the military setbacks there. "We are working on the assumption that the situation in the new territories will stabilise," Mr Putin said during a televised video call with Russian teachers.

He said that the results of so-called referendums to join Russia organised by Moscow in regions captured by its army were "more than convincing". "In all honesty, the results of the referendum not only pleased me, but also surprised me," Mr Putin said. "They are not subject to any doubt."

Earlier in the day, Mr Putin signed into legislation his annexation of the four Ukrainian territories - Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia - as the European Union agreed on a new round of sanctions against Moscow in response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would take back land it lost to Kyiv within the annexed regions, vowing they would be "Russian forever and will not be returned".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of Ukraine's top military officials on Wednesday morning during which they discussed countering new types of weapons used by Russia, a probable reference to Iranian-made drones. The Ukrainian air force said 12 drones had attacked from the south overnight, six of which had been shot down.

The latest battlefield maps from Moscow showed that Russian troops had left many areas in Kherson, including along the west bank of the Dnipro River.

In Kharkiv, the maps indicated that Russian forces had almost entirely abandoned the east bank of the Oskil River, potentially giving the Ukrainians space to shell key Russian troop transportation and supply corridors.

Russian forces were destroying their reserves of ammunition and trying to destroy bridges and crossings in order to slow the Ukrainian advance, the armed forces said in its daily report.

In Kherson, withdrawing Russian forces were planting mines on "infrastructure facilities" and in homes, it said.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden told Mr Zelensky that another US$625 million (S$893 million) in military assistance was on the way. The new batch includes more Himars multiple rocket launchers, which have allowed Ukraine to strike Russian command depots and arms stockpiles far behind the front line.

The latest package - the eighth since Russia's invasion in February - is now going through a final approval procedure which, if no objections emerge, will be published and come into effect on Thursday, the Czech Republic's EU ambassador said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has called an urgent meeting next Monday to discuss Russia's declared annexations in Ukraine, a UN spokesman said. At the meeting, the 193 UN member states will weigh a resolution now under preparation on the annexation, after Russia vetoed a condemnation in the Security Council last week.

AFP, REUTERS