Russia-US talks on Ukraine go nowhere

MOSCOW • Russia said yesterday that it was not optimistic after a first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was positive that Monday's talks in Geneva had been held in an open, substantive and direct manner, but Russia was interested only in results.

"There are no clear deadlines here, no one is setting them. There is just the Russian position that we will not be satisfied with the endless dragging out of this process," he said.

Russia has pushed the West to the negotiating table by massing troops near Ukraine's border as it presses a set of demands that would prevent Ukraine from ever joining Nato and roll back two decades of the military pact's expansion in Europe.

Washington has said it cannot accept these demands, although it is willing to engage on other aspects of Russia's proposals by discussing missile deployments or limits on the size of military drills.

Mr Peskov said the situation would be clearer after talks that Russia is due to hold with Nato in Brussels today and at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna tomorrow.

Russian and US negotiators gave no sign of narrowing their differences in briefings after the first session in Geneva. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the two sides had "in some ways opposite views".

He told reporters: "For us, it's absolutely mandatory to make sure that Ukraine never, never, ever becomes a member of Nato."

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said: "We were firm... in pushing back on security proposals that are simply non-starters to the United States."

Mr Ryabkov said Russia had no intention of attacking Ukraine, but Ms Sherman said she did not know if Russia was willing to de-escalate by returning troops to their barracks.

Ukraine was under Moscow's rule for centuries, including as part of the Soviet Union, and President Vladimir Putin has said the prospect of Nato admitting it as a member, or stationing weapons there that could strike Russia, is a "red line".

