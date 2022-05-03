Russia unleashes rockets after Mariupol ceasefire, EU eyes oil sanctions

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (REUTERS) - Russia launched an assault on the encircled Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Ukraine's last redoubt in the port city, after a ceasefire broke down on Tuesday (May 3) with some 200 civilians trapped underground despite a UN-brokered evacuation.

Russian rockets pounded other parts of eastern and southern Ukraine and targeted dumps of advanced Western military hardware, and Britain said Ukraine's Western-backed government would defeat Russia's invasion and secure its freedom.

Russia has turned its fire power on Ukraine's east and south after failing to take the capital of Kyiv in March. The offensive has been met with commitments by Western powers for tougher sanctions as well as supplies of heavier weapons to Ukraine, including air defence systems and long-range artillery.

On Tuesday, the European Commission is expected to finalise a ban on buying Russian oil in an effort to squeeze Moscow's war chest. The US Congress is considering a US$33 billion (S$46 billion) military aid package, and Britain this week vowed an additional US$375 million in defence assistance.

"This is Ukraine's finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an address to Ukraine's parliament via videolink, echoing the words spoken by Churchill in 1940 when Britain faced the threat of being invaded and defeated by Nazi Germany.

Russian forces tried to storm Azovstal on Tuesday, the head of Mariupol's patrol police told Ukrainian media. The attack began after Russian aircraft bombed the site overnight, a deputy commander of the Azov regiment in the steel works told Ukraine's Pravda news outlet.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had used a ceasefire to establish new firing positions, and that Russia-backed forces were now "beginning to destroy" those positions.

Further along the Black Sea coast, high-precision missiles struck an airfield near the port of Odessa where drones and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European allies were stored, according to Russia's defence ministry.

Ukraine confirmed a rocket strike in Odessa.

The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb 24 is also heavily focused on the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists.

Russia's troops are trying to encircle a large Ukrainian force there, attacking from three directions with massive bombardment along the front.

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war but had not received a response.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin's policies were imperialistic, and that he would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join Nato.

"No one can assume that the Russian president and government will not on other occasions break international law with violence," Scholz said.

Russian bombardments since troops invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 have flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than five million to flee the country.