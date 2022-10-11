Russia unleashes revenge strikes in Ukraine

People running for cover after Russian missiles tore into busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday. Russia launched its most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, raining cruise missiles on busy cities during rush hour and knocking out power and heat, in what President Vladimir Putin called revenge for a blown-up bridge. Ukrainian officials said at least 11 people were killed and scores injured, with swathes of the country left without power. 

