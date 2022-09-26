Russia, Ukraine trade accusations of attacks

KYIV - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued attacks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country, including launching eight "kamikaze drones" at the facility.

Russian forces shot down all the drones outside the territory of the nuclear power plant, the Defence Ministry said, and radiation levels remain normal. Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

Pro-Russian authorities in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Kherson also accused Kyiv's forces of killing two people, including a former lawmaker, on Sunday in a missile strike on a hotel.

The authorities said journalists from the Russian media were in the hotel when the missile struck.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Sunday that the southern port city of Odesa was attacked by Iranian-made drones overnight.

"Odesa was attacked again by enemy kamikaze drones," said the Ukrainian army's Operational Command South.

"The enemy hit the administrative building in the city centre three times. One drone was shot down by (Ukrainian) air defence forces. No casualties (were) recorded," it said in a Facebook message.

"These were Iranian drones," a Ukrainian South Command spokesman later told AFP.

The strikes came two days after two civilians were killed in Odesa on Friday in a Russian attack with an Iranian-made drone. Four Iranian-made drones were shot down in the south of the country on Friday, according to Ukraine's armed forces.

Kyiv said later it decided to reduce Iran's diplomatic presence in Ukraine over its supply of drones to Russia. "In response to such an unfriendly act, the Ukrainian side decided to deprive the ambassador of Iran in Ukraine of accreditation, as well as to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic personnel of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv," said Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

A Foreign Ministry official told AFP the move amounted to expulsion as the ambassador was not in Ukraine and could not be expelled.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, Russia sought to defend its seven-month war, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying on Saturday that regions of Ukraine where referendums are being held would be under Russia's "full protection" if annexed by Moscow.

The referendums in four eastern Ukrainian regions, aimed at annexing territory Russia has taken by force since its invasion in February, were staged for a third day on Sunday and the Russian Parliament could move to formalise the annexation within days.

By annexing the four areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Moscow could portray attacks to retake them as an attack on Russia itself, a warning to Kyiv and its Western allies.

The annexations raise the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the Nato military alliance as Western arms are being used by Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine and its allies have dismissed the referendums as a sham designed to justify an escalation of the war.

AFP, REUTERS