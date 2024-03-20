Russia, Ukraine report air attacks in border areas

A local resident inspects a damaged car hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Region, Russia March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows damaged cars hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Region, Russia March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents gather next to damaged cars hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Region, Russia March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents inspect damaged cars hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Region, Russia March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Local residents inspect a damaged car hit by shelling, what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the settlement of Razumnoe in the Belgorod Region, Russia March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 06:17 AM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 05:47 AM

Russia and Ukraine said they repelled air attacks in border areas on Tuesday and Kyiv accused Moscow of pounding one northeastern region with 200 bombs in the past month.

Moscow said anti-aircraft units had downed missiles in two areas amid allegations of Ukrainian incursions in recent weeks in three Russian border regions - Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh.

Intense Russian bombing of Ukraine's northeastern border region of Sumy meanwhile has prompted Kyiv to order mass evacuations.

Russia's Defence Ministry, posting on Telegram, said air defence units had intercepted 10 projectiles fired by Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and one Tochka-U missile over Belgorod region at about 10 p.m. (1900 GMT)

Within half an hour, the ministry said it had intercepted two more missiles, including a U.S.-made Patriot, over neighbouring Kursk region.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, decried "constant terrorist attacks and strikes" in Sumy region.

"Since the beginning of the month, Russian aviation has already dropped almost 200 guided bombs on the communities of Sumy region," he said. "Villages, cities, civilian infrastructure."

Authorities in Sumy said there had been 30 instances of shelling during the day. One person had been killed in the border community of Velyka Pysarivka, focal point of an evacuation which got under way last week.

Russia denies targeting civilians in its war on Ukraine launched more than two years ago, and Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield reports.

Over the border, Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said heavy shelling in the border community of Kozinka had damaged several dwellings. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top