Russia, Ukraine give conflicting accounts of village in Sumy region

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MOSCOW, May 2 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its troops had taken control of the village of Myropillia in Ukraine's Sumy region, but Ukraine's military denied the village had changed hands.

A ministry report on Telegram said motorized units, aided by drones, "drove Ukrainian nationalists out of the village. Enemy reserves were destroyed in advance by our artillery."

It posted video of what it described as aerial strikes in the area in northern Ukraine, near the border with Russia.

The Kursk group of the Ukrainian military, writing on Facebook, dismissed the Russian report as a "complete lie...Our units control the area, there is no enemy advance, nor has there been any assault actions in that area over the past few days."

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield report from either side. REUTERS