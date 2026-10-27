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Russia, Ukraine begin localised ceasefire to allow for humanitarian operation in Oleshky

Oct 27 - Russia and Ukraine have started a localised ceasefire to allow for a humanitarian operation to begin in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, both sides said on Tuesday.

Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram it stopped shelling in the direction of the Ukrainian city of Kherson from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) to prepare for the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, just across the Dnipro River from Kherson.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's parliament commissioner for human rights, confirmed in a Facebook post the ceasefire has started at the same time.

"As head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is honoring its commitments," he wrote.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a localised ceasefire around the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, an arrangement that will enable aid deliveries and allow evacuations from a frontline town suffering acute shortages of food and medicine.

Oleshky lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, opposite the city of Kherson, which is held by Ukrainian forces.

Russian troops seized Oleshky during the first days of their February 2022 invasion and have controlled it ever since. The White House said last week that US first lady Melania Trump helped to secure the Oleshky ceasefire.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday killed at least one person and injured 10, including students at a dormitory, with the attacks also killing and injuring people in the cities of Kharkiv and Pavlohrad.

New explosions were heard on Tuesday morning in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS