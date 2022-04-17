Russia to US: Stop arming Ukraine or risk consequences

WASHINGTON/BERLIN • Russia has sent a series of warnings to the Biden administration, including a formal diplomatic protest this week, demanding that it halt shipment of advanced weapons to Ukraine that could strike Russian territory or risk unspecified "unpredictable consequences."

The diplomatic note, called a demarche, was sent through normal channels, two administration officials said. It was not signed by President Vladimir Putin or other senior Russian officials.

But it was an indicator, one administration official said, that the weapons sent by the United States so far were having an effect. It also suggested that the Russians were concerned about the new tranche of more sophisticated offensive weaponry for Ukraine, part of an US$800 million (S$1.1 billion) package that President Joe Biden announced the day after the Russian Embassy in Washington delivered the demarche.

American officials said the tone of the note was consistent with a series of public Russian threats, including those about targeting deliveries of weapons as they moved across Ukrainian territory. Officials said the note did not prompt any special concern in the White House.

The weapons that Mr Biden authorised last week for transfer to the Ukrainians include long-range artillery that is suited for what American officials believe will be a different style of battle in the open areas of the Donbass, where Russian forces appear to be massing for an attack.

While Pentagon officials were insistent in the run-up to the war in February that the US provide only defensive weaponry that would avoid escalation, the nature of Russia's attacks - including direct attacks on civilians and non-military targets - appears to have muted that debate.

Reports by pro-Kremlin media have highlighted anti-tank systems and other Western weapons being used by Ukrainian forces, promoting the idea that Russia is not at war with Ukraine but with a US-led alliance seeking to destroy the country. Mr Biden and his aides have denied that, saying that they were trying to stay out of direct conflict with Russia and had no interest in US-engineered regime change.

In Moscow, commentators have been increasingly calling on Russia to strike Ukrainian roads and railroads to inhibit the weapons transfers. While Russia has targeted many of Ukraine's airports, its ground transportation network remains largely intact.

"The time has come not to speak, but to attack," Mr Viktor Baranets, a military columnist for Komsomolskaya Pravda, Russia's biggest tabloid, said last Friday. "Train echelons must be destroyed along with the railways."

Meanwhile, the German government on Friday said that it plans to release more than €1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, amid complaints by Kyiv that it is not receiving heavy weapons from Berlin.

The funds will feature in a supplementary budget for this year. In total, taking into account all countries, Germany has decided to increase its international aid in the defence sector "to €2 billion" with "the largest part being planned in the form of military aid in favour of Ukraine", a government spokesman told AFP.