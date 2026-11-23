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FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in Moscow, Russia, September 24, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Miridonov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 23 - Russia will spend 47 billion roubles ($576 million) to build two giant rail ferries to ensure uninterrupted supplies to its Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad amid rising tensions in the region, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave located between EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania, has become increasingly reliant on the sea route since 2022, after Lithuania banned transit of many goods, including construction materials, through its territory in compliance with the EU sanctions against Russia.

"Kaliningrad region has a special geography, and due to the unlawful actions of certain countries, disruptions to logistics chains and attempts at a transport blockade are complicating the operations of enterprises located there," Mishustin said.

The two ferries are expected to go into operation in 2030 and operate between the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad region and Baltiysk in Kaliningrad. Most of the money will come from Russia's rainy-day fund, Mishustin said.

The announcement comes after Sparta II, a Russian cargo ship with links to the military that transported cargo to Kaliningrad, was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday, in what Finland's military said was likely an attack by Ukraine, highlighting growing security risks in the region.

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said on November 21 that a drone alert went off in a district bordering Lithuania after an appearance of a "suspicious object."

In a document sent to NATO in September, Russia warned NATO it would be ready to resort to nuclear weapons if the Western alliance attempted to cut off Kaliningrad.

Maritime shipping now accounts for over half of supplies to Kaliningrad, compared with just 8% in 2021, before the war in Ukraine started. About 30 ships, including four rail ferries, now transport goods between the exclave and Russian ports on the Baltic Sea. REUTERS