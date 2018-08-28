Russia to hold biggest war games in nearly 40 years: Russian media

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying that the exercise will take place in central and eastern Russian military districts.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
52 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia will next month hold its biggest war games in nearly four decades, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying on Tuesday (Aug 28) by Russian news agencies.

The exercise, called Vostok-2018 (East-2018), will take place in central and eastern Russian military districts and involve almost 300,000 troops, over 1,000 military aircraft, two of Russia's naval fleets, and all its airborne units, agencies quoted Shoigu as saying.

It will be the biggest military exercise since 1981, Shoigu was cited as saying.

