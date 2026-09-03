Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia to close branches of Germany’s Goethe-Institut after drone spat, foreign minister says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lavrov said Russia would close Germany’s Goethe-Institut cultural centres in the cities of Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia would close Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centres in the cities of Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Russia will close Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centres in Moscow, St Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg following Germany's closure of a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.
  • The closures come after Germany blamed Russia for a drone incident at Leipzig Halle Airport, which Russia denies, accusing Germany of planting evidence.
  • Russia plans to retaliate soon for Germany's closure of its consulate in Bonn, continuing tensions between the two countries over recent diplomatic disputes.

AI generated

MOSCOW – Russia will close Germany’s Goethe-Institut cultural centres, Russian newswires quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sept 3, after Germany blamed Russia for a drone incident at the Leipzig Halle Airport.

Germany’s response measures included the closure of a Russian cultural centre in Berlin and a consulate in Bonn.

On Sept 1, President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of planting evidence in order to blame Moscow for the incident.

Lavrov said Russia would close the centres in the cities of Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, after Germany’s decision to halt the operation of the Russian centre in Berlin.

“They (Germany) deliberately took this step – they could not have failed to understand – which means the end of their cultural presence in Russia,” Lavrov said, according to state news agency TASS.

The centres had stayed open “despite all the Ukrainian complications in our relations with the West”, he added.

Russia’s first Goethe-Institut opened in Moscow in 1992, soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Following a diplomatic spat with Britain, Russia ordered the closure of its British Council in 2018.

On Seot 2, Lavrov’s deputy, Alexander Grushko, said Russia would retaliate “very soon” for the closure of the Bonn consulate. REUTERS

More on this topic
EU summons Russia envoys, eyes sanctions after Germany drone ‘attack’
French security chief sees new threats after Leipzig drone attack
See more on

Germany

Russia

Drones

Airports

Airport security

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.