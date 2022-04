Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world's best

LONDON • In a show of strength two months into its assault on Ukraine, Russia test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday would make Moscow's enemies stop and think.

Mr Putin was shown on TV being told by the military that the long-awaited Sarmat missile had been test-launched for the first time from Plesetsk in north-west Russia and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula, nearly 6,000km away.

The test of the Sarmat, under development for years, did not surprise the West, but came amid extreme geopolitical tension since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Ukraine's defence ministry was not available for comment.

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Mr Putin said.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

Announcing the invasion eight weeks ago, Mr Putin made a pointed reference to Russia's nuclear forces and warned the West that any attempt to get in its way "will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history". Days later, he ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

"The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.

Russia's nuclear forces will start taking delivery of the new missile "in the autumn of this year" once testing is complete, Russian news agency Tass quoted Mr Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, as saying.

Dr Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) think-tank in London said there was an element of posturing and symbolism involved, less than three weeks before the annual Victory Day parade where Russia shows off its latest weapons.

"The timing of the test reflects the Russians wanting to have something to show as a technological achievement in the lead-up to Victory Day, at a time when a lot of their technology has not delivered the results they would have liked," Dr Watling said.

Mr Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the launch was a big milestone after years of delays caused by funding issues and design challenges.

He said more tests would be needed before Russia could actually deploy it in place of ageing SS-18 and SS-19 missiles that were "well past their sell-by date".

Mr Barrie said the Sarmat's ability to carry 10 or more warheads and decoys, and Russia's option of firing it over either of the Earth's poles, posed a challenge to ground and satellite-based radar and tracking systems.

Mr Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of Russia's National Defence magazine, told RIA news agency it was a signal to the West that Moscow was capable of meting out "crushing retribution that will put an end to the history of any country that has encroached on the security of Russia and its people".

The Pentagon said the missile is not seen as threatening to the US and its allies.

Moscow had also "properly notified" Washington of the test following its obligations under the 2011 New Start treaty, which placed limits on the two countries' nuclear weapons, said Department of Defence spokesman John Kirby.

"Testing is routine, and it was not a surprise," Mr Kirby told reporters. The Pentagon "has not deemed the test to be a threat to the United States or its allies".

Mr Kirby added: "Of course, the department remains focused on Russia's unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine."

Asked about Mr Putin's comments, a senior US defence official said: "We find that rhetoric to be unhelpful, given the current context of things, and certainly it's not the kind of thing that we would expect from a responsible nuclear power, especially in the current environment."

The Pentagon said on March 2 that it postponed a test of its own Minuteman III ICBM to avoid escalating tensions over Russia's then-week-old invasion of Ukraine.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE