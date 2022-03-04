Russia targets Ukraine's south as north puts up fierce fight

With its Ukraine invasion losing momentum due to stiff resistance in the north, Russia is now looking to expand on gains in the south with a coastal assault on the Black Sea port of Odessa following the fall of the city of Kherson.

The major seaport is reportedly set to be the target of an amphibious landing by a naval fleet comprising four assault ships carrying troops, with social media images showing the vessels and their escort poised off the southern coast of Crimea. The landing, which was rumoured to have been originally planned for Monday, was apparently delayed due to inclement weather. Residents were seen preparing sandbags to repel invaders, in other video footage.

On Wednesday, Kherson - with a population of 290,000 - became the first major city to fall into Russian hands, amid escalating violence that saw non-stop shelling and rocket fire on towns and cities across the country in an attempt to quell them into submission.

An important port located on the Dnieper River, Kherson is situated close to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Seizure of the port could allow Russia to cut off Ukrainian troops who are situated east of the waterway, thereby making it more difficult to resupply them, reported the New York Times.

The increasingly brutal tactics being pursued by Russia have left large parts of the north-eastern city of Kharkiv in ruins. The capture of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, would be a significant victory for Russian forces and allow them to focus their offensive on other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Mariupol in the south-east has been surrounded by Russian forces in a siege that has been compared to that of Leningrad in World War II. Power and water supplies have reportedly been cut and officials have warned that they have no way to evacuate the wounded.

In a respite for the capital Kyiv, however, a 60km-long Russian armoured column that has been trying to advance on the city for days with the objective of encircling it continued to fail in making any headway due to "staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion", according to an update from Britain's Defence Ministry. It remains 30km from the centre of the city.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged the Russian gains in various cities and towns, but struck a defiant note. "I am sure of this: If they entered somewhere, it is only temporarily. We will drive them out. With shame," he said in his latest address to the nation yesterday.

Russia insists it is ready to talk peace with Ukraine, with a second round of parleying between Kyiv and Moscow kicking off on the Belarus border at 10pm (Singapore time) yesterday.

However, with Kyiv demanding that Russia halt the bombardment and Moscow continuing to demand that its neighbour demilitarise and drop its ambitions of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the chances of any truce being brokered appear slim.

In a sign of heightened global tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday accused the United States and its Western allies of being fixated on the idea of nuclear war breaking out over Ukraine, just days after President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert.

Mr Lavrov also compared the US to Germany's Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. "In their time, both Napoleon and Hitler set themselves the task of subjugating Europe. Now, the Americans have subdued it," he said.

Meanwhile, the top prosecutor for the International Criminal Court left The Hague for Ukraine yesterday for an investigation into possible war crimes. The United Nations said yesterday that a million Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian invasion began.