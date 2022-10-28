News analysis

Russia targets destruction of Ukraine’s power grid as winter nears

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Russian conscripts attending military training in southern Russia on Oct 21. President Vladimir Putin has upped the war rhetoric by vowing to continue the offensive against Ukraine. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
October 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM
CHERNIVTSI, Ukraine - Russia has intensified its strikes against Ukraine’s electricity industry. While attacks on power stations in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have been going on for more than a week, Russian missiles and drones have now expanded their hit list to Ukrainian power grid targets in the middle parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has upped the war rhetoric by vowing to continue the offensive against Ukraine and by accusing Ukraine’s Western backers of resorting to what he termed “bloody and dirty” politics.

