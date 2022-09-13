Russia strikes power plants as Ukrainian forces extend gains

KYIV - Russia hit power plants deep behind Ukrainian lines, causing blackouts across the north-east of the country as Kyiv's forces pressed a lightning offensive that has reversed months of Moscow's advances.

More than 30 settlements, including Kramatorsk and Dnipro, suffered Russian missile and air strikes over the past day, Ukraine's General Staff said in its regular update on Facebook on Monday.

Kharkiv was where one of at least two power plants got struck by rockets.

Russia has suffered a major and unexpected strategic setback in Ukraine that could potentially mark a turning point in the conflict, said two people close to the Defence Ministry and security services in Moscow.

The war is now in its 29th week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink accused Russia in a tweet on Sunday of "sending missiles to attempt to destroy critical civilian infrastructure", in an apparent response to Kyiv's liberation of territory that had been occupied by Russian forces.

The strikes hint at efforts to retaliate after a sudden breakthrough by Ukraine's forces that sent Russian troops fleeing and put Moscow on the defensive.

Ukraine's top commander said at the weekend that 3,000 sq km of lost territory have been returned to Kyiv's control since the beginning of this month.

In the first estimate of the southern counter-offensive gains over the past two weeks, Ukrainian South Command spokesman Natalya Gumenyuk said on Monday that Ukraine recaptured 500 sq km in the southern Kherson region.

The Ukrainian army has been progressing more slowly on the southern front than in the northeastern Kharkiv region that is now almost fully back under its control.

Mr Putin's spokesman brushed off the Russian retreat in the region.

The Ukrainian offensive "will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved", Mr Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call on Monday.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced that he was sending a new detachment to fight in Ukraine in aid of Russia.

But with a lack of manpower and rapidly depleting equipment likely to become a concern for Russia's forces, the risk is that Ukraine could try to cut off the Kremlin's overstretched forces in the south and threaten Crimea, the person close to the Defence Ministry said.

Mr Putin annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014 but it is relatively lightly defended, the person added.

In a bid to raise the stakes, Russia will likely escalate attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, the person close to the security services said.

On Sunday night, utility Ukrenergo reported damage from Russian "projectiles" to power grid facilities in Ukraine's north-east.

A power and heat plant in Kharkiv region was damaged, causing power cuts in several regions, including Poltava. Kharkiv's governor said that most of the region had been cut off.

As at Monday morning, power had been restored in 80 per cent of the Kharkiv region, while supply was resuming in Poltava.

Meanwhile, as a result of the recent losses, the Kremlin has put off referendums planned in the coming months annexing Ukrainian territory in the Donbas regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and the southern provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, two people familiar with the matter said.

"The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design," the British Ministry of Defence said in its regular intelligence update on Monday.

The majority of Russian troops are "highly likely being forced to prioritise emergency defensive actions", it added.

"The already limited trust deployed troops have in Russia's senior military leadership is likely to deteriorate further."

BLOOMBERG, AFP