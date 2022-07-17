Russia steps up bombardment of cities War in Ukraine

KYIV • Air-raid sirens sounded across Kyiv yesterday, as Russia stepped up long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities that killed at least 39 people in three days and wounded scores.

Late on Friday, Russian missiles hit the central city of Dnipro, killing three people and wounding 15, Governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Telegram.

Rockets hit an industrial plant and a street next to it, he said. Footage on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the buildings and burning cars.

Eight people were killed and 13 injured in a string of shellings in 10 locations in the eastern region of Donetsk, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a television interview.

On Thursday, Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea hit an office building in Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 200km south-west of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine said the strike killed at least 23 people and injured dozens.

Yesterday, missile strikes were reported in the north-eastern city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, and the south-central city of Nikopol, killing at least five more.

The attacks were the latest in a series of Russian hits in recent weeks using long-range missiles on crowded buildings in cities far from the front, each killing dozens of people. In Vinnytsia, residents placed teddy bears and flowers at a makeshift memorial to those killed.

Among the dead was Liza, a four-year-old girl with Down syndrome, found in the debris next to a pram. Images of her pushing the same pram, posted by her mother on a blog less than two hours before the attack, quickly went viral.

Her severely injured mother, Ms Iryna Dmitrieva, was being kept in an information blackout at a hospital for fear that finding out about her daughter would kill her, doctors said.

"She is suffering from burns, chest injuries, abdominal injuries, liver and spleen injuries," said Dr Oleksandr Fomin, chief doctor at Vinnytsia Emergency Hospital. "We have stitched the organs together. The bones were crushed, as if she went through a meat grinder."

Were she told of her daughter's death, "we would lose her".