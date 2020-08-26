Russia starts trials of approved Covid-19 vaccine on 40,000 people

An RDIF photo shows a scientist working on the production of a new two-vector Covid-19 vaccine in Moscow.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
8 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia is starting a new phase of clinic trials of its approved Covid-19 vaccine called "Sputnik V" that will involve more than 40,000 people in Moscow, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday (Aug 26).

The RDIF, which is backing the vaccine, said similar trials would be held in five other countries.

The vaccine has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

 

