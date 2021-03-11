Russia slows Twitter's speed over failure to remove content

MOSCOW • Russia said it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for its alleged failure to remove banned content, and threatened a total block if the US platform did not comply with its deletion demands.

Yesterday's move, which escalates a growing stand-off between Moscow and US social media firms, came weeks after the Russian authorities accused Twitter and others of failing to delete posts it said illegally urged children to take part in anti-Kremlin protests.

As domestic political tensions rise this year over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny - which triggered nationwide protests - Russia has signalled a tougher line on policing the Internet.

Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator, said in a statement that as at yesterday, there were more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content on Twitter, which it accused of ignoring its deletion requests for years.

Twitter was already under pressure in Russia after it was named as one of five social media platforms being sued for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday.

The regulator did not mention content related to opposition protests in yesterday's statement, but referred to what it said was illegal content on Twitter containing child pornography, information about drug abuse and calls for minors to commit suicide.

"The slowing down will be applied to 100 per cent of mobile devices and on 50 per cent of non-mobile devices," the regulator said. "If (Twitter) continues to ignore the requirements of the law, the enforcement measures will be continued... (right up to blocking it)."

The move would affect video and photo content but not text, Interfax cited a regulatory official as saying.

"Any desire to control the Russian Internet is connected to the desire to control the information space," said Mr Sarkis Darbinyan, an Internet freedom advocate with the non-governmental Roskomsvoboda group.

Navalny's allies say they plan new protests in the coming months.

Moscow has gradually introduced tougher Internet laws in recent years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services, and platforms to store user data on servers in Russia.

REUTERS