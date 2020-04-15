Russia slams 'selfish' US move to halt WHO funding amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (AFP) - United States President Donald Trump's freeze on funding for the World Health Organisation is a selfish response to the global coronavirus pandemic, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday (April 15).

Mr Trump announced on Tuesday that the US would halt payments to the United Nations body that amounted to US$400 million (S$570 million) last year, accusing it of "mismanaging" the pandemic.

His decision has prompted widespread international condemnation.

"We see yesterday's announcement by Washington on freezing funding of the WHO as most concerning," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency TASS.

"It is a sign of the very selfish approach of the US authorities to what is happening in the world due to the pandemic," he added.

"Such a blow to this organisation just when the international community is looking towards it... is a step worthy of condemnation and every reproach," the diplomat said.

He said Russia is urging the US to "cease further attacks on the WHO and take a responsible course".

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said that Mr Trump's move showed that his main priority was to name and shame the "guilty" and show his own supposed moral superiority.

"For politicians of this country, there is always someone to blame. In the pandemic, it is China and the WHO," she told TASS.

