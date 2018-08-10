Russia slams latest US sanctions

Russia condemned a new round of US sanctions as illegal and unfriendly yesterday. The US State Department said it would impose fresh sanctions by the end of the month after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain, something Moscow denies.

A senior US official said the sanctions would target exports of goods related to national security. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was starting to work on retaliatory measures.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS