Russia slams latest US sanctions

Published
6 min ago

Russia condemned a new round of US sanctions as illegal and unfriendly yesterday. The US State Department said it would impose fresh sanctions by the end of the month after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain, something Moscow denies.

A senior US official said the sanctions would target exports of goods related to national security. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was starting to work on retaliatory measures.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 10, 2018, with the headline 'Russia slams latest US sanctions'.
