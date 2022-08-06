Russia set to forge evidence on POW deaths: US

WASHINGTON • A US official says Moscow is preparing to plant fake evidence to make it look like the recent mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners in an attack on a Russian-controlled prison was caused by Ukraine.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the strikes on the prison in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka in eastern Ukraine, which Russia said took place overnight on July 29.

White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that intelligence reports show Russia will doctor the scene at the prison ahead of possible visits by outside investigators.

"We expect that Russian officials are planning to falsify evidence in order to attribute the attack on Olenivka Prison on July 29 to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Mr Kirby said, without sharing the evidence.

"We anticipate that Russian officials will try to frame (Ukraine's military)... in anticipation of journalists and potential investigators visiting the site of the attack."

More than 50 prisoners of war (POW) died in the incident, including troops who had surrendered after weeks of defending the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol.

Russia has claimed that Ukraine carried out a strike on its own captured fighters, while Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of covering up a deliberate massacre.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit out at Amnesty International after it accused his forces of violating international law and endangering civilians in their defence against Russia's invasion.

Amnesty listed incidents in 19 cities and towns in which Ukrainian forces appeared to have put civilians in harm's way by establishing bases in residential areas - findings Mr Zelensky equated to victim-blaming.

The rights group, he said, had sought to offer "amnesty (to) the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim".

"There is no condition, even hypothetically, under which any Russian strike on Ukraine becomes justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and terrorist," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE