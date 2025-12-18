Russia sentences Briton who it says fought for Ukraine to 13 years in a prison camp

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Dec 18 - A British man who Moscow says fought for Ukraine against the Russian ‍army ​has been sentenced to ‍13 years in a maximum security prison camp after ​being ​convicted of being a paid mercenary, Russian prosecutors said on Thursday.

The office of Russia's ‍Prosecutor General named the jailed Briton as 30-year-old ​Hayden Davies and ⁠said he had been tried by a court in a part of Russian-controlled Donetsk, one of four ​Ukrainian regions which Moscow claimed as its own in 2022.

The ‌Russian statement did ​not say how Davies had pleaded.

It said Davies had arrived in western Ukraine in August 2024, signed a contract to fight for the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, ‍undergone military training, and then fought against ​the Russian army in Donetsk.

Davies had been captured ​by Russia in winter 2024 ‌carrying a U.S.-made assault rifle and ammunition, it said. REUTERS