Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia sentences Briton who it says fought for Ukraine to 13 years in a prison camp

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

MOSCOW, Dec 18 - A British man who Moscow says fought for Ukraine against the Russian ‍army ​has been sentenced to ‍13 years in a maximum security prison camp after ​being ​convicted of being a paid mercenary, Russian prosecutors said on Thursday.

The office of Russia's ‍Prosecutor General named the jailed Briton as 30-year-old ​Hayden Davies and ⁠said he had been tried by a court in a part of Russian-controlled Donetsk, one of four ​Ukrainian regions which Moscow claimed as its own in 2022.

The ‌Russian statement did ​not say how Davies had pleaded.

It said Davies had arrived in western Ukraine in August 2024, signed a contract to fight for the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, ‍undergone military training, and then fought against ​the Russian army in Donetsk.

Davies had been captured ​by Russia in winter 2024 ‌carrying a U.S.-made assault rifle and ammunition, it said. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.