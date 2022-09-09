Russia sends reinforcements towards Kharkiv: Reports

Moscow - Russia is redeploying troops to the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv's army has been conducting a large-scale counter-offensive to take back territory captured by Moscow, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

Moscow-installed Vitaliy Ganchev said in televised remarks that "fierce battles" were under way near Balakliya, a town in Kharkiv region that Ukraine said it had recaptured on Thursday.

A Russian-installed official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kharkiv region said earlier on Friday that Ukrainian forces had registered a "substantial victory" by breaking through Russian defences in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed more than 1,000 sq km of territory from Russian forces in the east and south in the past week.

Speaking to Russian state television on Friday, Ganchev said: "The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces."

Russia's defence ministry posted video footage of what it said were Russian troops being sent to the Kharkiv region.

Parts of Ukraine east of Kharkiv, the country's second city, have been under Russian control since shortly after the Kremlin ordered its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb 24, although Russia has been unable to take the city itself.

Zelensky had posted a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had captured the town of Balakliia, which lies along part of the frontline south of Kharkiv.

It was the first rapid advance of its kind reported by either side for months.

The Kremlin declined to comment on reports of a Ukrainian advance in the Kharkiv region, referring questions to the Russian Defence Ministry. AFP, REUTERS