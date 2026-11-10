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Russia sees new security framework for Europe as thrust of Ukraine talks, says delegation source

MOSCOW – Russia believes that the main thrust of new peace talks on Ukraine starting in Abu Dhabi later on Nov 10 will be trying to hammer out the key elements of a new post-war security framework for Europe, a source in the Russian delegation said.

Russian and Ukrainian officials plan to meet later on Nov 10 for two days of US-brokered talks – their first since February – after US President Donald Trump suggested earlier that a broad peace deal was possible in their 4½-year-old war and could incorporate Europe’s security.

The delegation source said that the meeting would focus on developing mechanisms to prevent threats and strengthen regional stability.

“While the Ukrainian settlement, being a matter of critical importance, is just one aspect of this wide-ranging discussion, it is subordinate to the main objective – the creation of a comprehensive and indivisible security architecture for the entire continent,” the source said.

Representatives from France, Britain, Germany, the European Union, NATO and Italy are expected to be in Abu Dhabi too and are expected to talk to US and Ukrainian officials.

Russia has not said it will hold any direct talks with the Europeans.

Russia’s 11-person delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and also includes two deputy foreign ministers and a number of senior military and intelligence service officials. REUTERS