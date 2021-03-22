Russia says US rebuff of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia said on Monday (March 22) that a US refusal to organise live online talks between Mr Vladimir Putin and Mr Joe Biden after the United States President said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity.

Mr Putin said last week that he and Mr Biden should hold such talks in the coming days after diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low following Mr Biden's comments in an ABC interview.

"We note with regret that the American side has not supported (Putin's) proposal to hold talks with US President Biden... to discuss problems that have built up in bilateral relations and also the theme around strategic (nuclear) stability," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Another opportunity has been missed to search for a way out of the dead end in Russian-American relations caused by Washington. Responsibility for this lies entirely with the United States."

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Mr Anatoly Antonov, arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding US-Russia relations after Moscow recalled him for talks.

On Monday, Mr Antonov was spotted leaving the foreign ministry building, but declined to comment, the TASS news agency reported.