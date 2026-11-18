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Russia says US, despite current sanctions, will likely need more of its uranium in future

Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev meets with journalists on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Russia, October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Anastasia Barashkova

MOSCOW, Nov 18 - Russia expects the US will need to buy more of its uranium over time, the country's top nuclear official said on Wednesday, adding he had briefed President Vladimir Putin on the issue on the eve of a Russia-US-China summit.

Alexei Likhachev, head of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, told reporters he could share a "little secret" with them that Putin had asked him about the state of Russian-US cooperation in nuclear energy ahead of Thursday's talks in China with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In 2024 Trump's predecessor Joe Biden signed into law a ban on imports of low-enriched Russian uranium for use in nuclear power plants - one of many Ukraine-related US sanctions against Moscow.

The law envisaged a total ban from 2028 but contained waivers enabling the imports to continue through 2027.

Likhachev said this meant that "the actual terms of our cooperation remain unchanged for now" but that "clearly, this issue needs to be discussed and resolved".

He said US plans to build new nuclear plants by 2050 would create additional demand for uranium, conversion and enrichment services that Russia was well placed to meet.

"It will be extremely difficult for the United States to significantly increase its power generation capacity without cooperating with us. We are discussing this with our American partners," Likhachev said, adding that Putin had been briefed about this.

US imports of Russian uranium were worth more than $1 billion in 2025, according to Putin. REUTERS