Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia says Ukrainian drone attack kills one in its Samara region

MOSCOW, Sept 22 - One person was killed and four wounded after Ukrainian drones hit civilian areas in Russia's Samara region overnight, the local governor said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian drones hit private houses and cars among other targets, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

Dozens of drones were also shot down by air defences in the Volga region, which hosts strategically important facilities including oil refineries and military factories, he added.

The mayor of Samara, Ivan Noskov, said on the Max messenger platform that air defences had thwarted a massive attack on the city, more than 1,000 km (621 miles) southeast of Moscow. REUTERS