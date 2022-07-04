Russia says Ukraine's Luhansk region 'liberated'

KYIV • Russia said yesterday its forces had taken control of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region after capturing the final Ukrainian holdout of Lysychansk in heavy fighting, though Ukraine did not confirm the claim.

Control of Luhansk, a key war aim for Russia, would come after weeks of slow advances, hand Moscow a limited political win and shift the battlefield focus to neighbouring Donetsk region, where Ukraine still controls substantial territory.

Driven back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following its Feb 24 invasion, Russia has concentrated its military campaign on the Donbas, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk. Moscow-backed separatist proxies have been fighting there since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that Luhansk had been "liberated", the defence ministry said, after Russia earlier said its forces had captured villages around Lysychansk and encircled the city. The minister said Russian forces and their allies in the area had "gained full control over the city of Lysychansk".

Mr Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine's defence minister, told Reuters that he "cannot confirm that Lysychansk is under full Russian control".

Ukraine's defence ministry press service did not reply to a request for comment. Ukrainian officials, who say references to "liberating" Ukrainian territory are Russian war propaganda, had reported intense artillery barrages on residential areas.

"Ukrainian forces likely conducted a deliberate withdrawal from Lysychansk, resulting in the Russian seizure of the city on July 2," analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, wrote in a briefing note. They based their assessment on footage showing Russia forces walking casually in some neighbourhoods of Lysychansk, saying it suggested few or no Ukrainian forces remained. It said the footage included images posted on social media and geo-located to confirm where it was filmed.

West of Lysychansk, the Ukrainian city of Slovyansk was hit by powerful shelling from multiple rocket launchers yesterday and many people were killed and wounded, the city's mayor Vadim Lyakh said.

The town of Kramatorsk, which is the administrative centre of Ukraine's Donbas, was hit for the second day in a row by rockets, according to the town's mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko. There were no casualties, he said.

Slovyansk and Kramatorsk are key targets for Moscow, particularly if the capture of Lysychansk claimed by Russia is confirmed.

While Russia would try to frame its advance in Luhansk as a significant moment, it came four months into the war and at a high cost to Russia's military, said Dr Neil Melvin of the London-based think tank RUSI. "Ukraine's position was never that they could defend all of this. What they've been trying to do is to slow down the Russian assault and cause maximum damage, while they build up for a counter-offensive," he said.