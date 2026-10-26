Russia says Ukraine has repeatedly struck Oleshky with artillery and drones ahead of local ceasefire

FILE PHOTO: A still image taken from an undated drone video released September 12, 2026, shows a destroyed building in Oleshky, Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. 34th Separate Marine Brigade \"Borysfen\"/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 26 - Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday accused Ukraine of repeatedly striking the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine with artillery and drones ahead of a planned local ceasefire this week, something it said had thwarted the delivery of food and medicine and stopped people leaving.

Ukraine and Russia said on Friday they had agreed on a ceasefire in Oleshky, that would go into effect on October 27, allowing the delivery of aid and the evacuation of residents through humanitarian corridors.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday that Ukraine had struck the town 18 times with artillery fire and carried out more than 120 drone attacks on it and the main roads around it in the last week since October 19.

Reuters could not independently verify that assertion and there was no immediate response from Ukraine, which has in the past accused Russia of not letting aid in or people out. REUTERS