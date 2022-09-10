Russia says Ukraine has had 'substantial victory' in Kharkiv

KYIV - Russian state television broadcast an interview on Friday acknowledging that Kyiv had achieved a "substantial victory", after Ukrainian forces burst through the front line in a lightning advance.

The Ukrainian breakthrough near Kharkiv is the fastest advance reported by either side for months, and one of the biggest shifts in the war's momentum since Russian forces abandoned an assault on the capital Kyiv in March.

Russia is redeploying troops to the Kharkiv region, Russian news agencies reported on Friday. The Tass and RIA Novosti news agencies shared video from Russia's Defence Ministry, showing the movement of military hardware on a paved road.

Local Moscow-installed official Vitaliy Ganchev said in televised remarks that "fierce battles" were under way near Balakliya, a town in Kharkiv region that Ukraine said it had recaptured on Thursday.

"We do not control Balakliya. Attempts are being made to dislodge the Ukrainian forces, but there are fierce battles and our troops are being held back on the approaches.

"The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces," Mr Ganchev said in an interview.

Russian law bans all reporting of the conflict that diverges from official accounts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that troops had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed more than 1,000 sq km of territory in Kharkiv region in the east as well as Kherson in the south in the past week.

Western military analysts say the advance puts the Ukrainians within striking distance of the main railway Moscow has relied on to sustain its force in eastern Ukraine, and could leave thousands of Russian troops at risk of being cut off.

Mr Zelensky posted a video of Ukrainian soldiers announcing they had captured the eastern town of Balakliya, along a stretch of front stretching south of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The Kremlin declined to comment on the advance.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin's decision to send reinforcements to Kharkiv underlined the huge losses Russia's forces are taking in its war.

"President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost to Russia, at huge cost to its future."

The surprise Ukrainian breakthrough in the east came a week after Kyiv announced the start of a long-awaited counter-offensive hundreds of kilometres away at the other end of the front line, in Kherson province in the south.

Ukrainian officials say Russia moved thousands of troops south to respond to the Kherson advance, leaving other parts of the front line exposed and creating the opportunity for the lightning assault.

Less information has emerged about that campaign, with Ukraine keeping journalists away and releasing few details.

