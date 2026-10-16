Russia says strategic bombers made planned flight over Baltic Sea, Interfax reports

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MOSCOW, Oct 16 - Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber planes, escorted by fighter jets, carried out a planned flight over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Friday.

Foreign fighter jets escorted the bombers during parts of the flight, which lasted over four hours, the ministry said without specifying the reason for the mission.

Russia periodically stages such flights to keep its nuclear-capable forces in a state of readiness and as a show of strength.

Tensions are high in the Baltic region, where Russia warned NATO last month that it would be ready to resort to nuclear weapons if the Western alliance attempted to cut off the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which borders Poland and Lithuania. REUTERS