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Russia says radiation levels are normal after fires near Chernobyl

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A bus drives on a road covered with anti-drone net near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 26, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

Ukraine said firefighters are extinguishing fires in the exclusion area around the Chernobyl plant.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MOSCOW Russia said on May 8 that it was carrying out enhanced radiation monitoring after fires broke out in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, but that there was no excess radiation.

“The radiation situation in the Russian Federation remains stable,” Russia’s national public health agency said.

The 1986 Chernobyl disaster is considered the world’s worst civil nuclear accident. The accident spread Iodine-131, Caesium-134 and Caesium-137 across parts of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and northern and central Europe.

Ukraine’s emergency services said firefighters were extinguishing fires in the exclusion area around the Chernobyl plant. Ukrainian officials said the radiation levels were normal.

Firefighters in Ukraine said strong winds and landmines in the area complicated the situation. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.