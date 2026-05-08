Russia says radiation levels are normal after fires near Chernobyl

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Ukraine said firefighters are extinguishing fires in the exclusion area around the Chernobyl plant.

– Russia said on May 8 that it was carrying out enhanced radiation monitoring after fires broke out in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, but that there was no excess radiation.

“The radiation situation in the Russian Federation remains stable,” Russia’s national public health agency said.

The 1986 Chernobyl disaster is considered the world’s worst civil nuclear accident. The accident spread Iodine-131, Caesium-134 and Caesium-137 across parts of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and northern and central Europe.

Ukraine’s emergency services said firefighters were extinguishing fires in the exclusion area around the Chernobyl plant. Ukrainian officials said the radiation levels were normal.

Firefighters in Ukraine said strong winds and landmines in the area complicated the situation. REUTERS