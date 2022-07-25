Russia says Odesa strikes hit Western arms

KYIV (AFP) - Russia said its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a landmark grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine's allies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is embarking on a tour of several countries in Africa.

On his first stop in Egypt on Sunday (July 24), he sought to reassure Cairo that Russian grain supplies would continue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odesa port as "Russian barbarism" and said it amounted to desperation after the warring sides struck a deal to release exports from the facility.

"Even the occupiers admit that we will win. We hear it in their conversations - all the time, in what they tell their loved ones when they contact them," he said on Sunday in his nightly address.

Turkey helped broker the accord and said immediately after the double cruise missile hits that it had received assurances from Moscow that Russian forces were not responsible.

But Russia's defence ministry rolled back on the denial on Sunday, saying the strikes had destroyed a Ukrainian military vessel and arms delivered by Washington.

"High-precision, long-range missiles launched from the sea destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles delivered by the United States to the Kyiv regime," it said.

"A Ukrainian army repair and upgrade plant has also been put out of order."

The strikes have cast a shadow over the milestone accord - that was hammered out over months of negotiations and signed in Istanbul - to relieve a global food crisis.

'Order of peace'

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who presided over the signing ceremony on Friday, "unequivocally" condemned the attack. The United States meanwhile said it "casts serious doubt" over Russia's commitment to the deal.

Western nations repeated their condemnation of Russia's military assault on Ukraine after the strikes.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called the invasion a war against the unity of Europe.

"We must not let ourselves be divided, we must not let the great work of a united Europe that we have begun so promisingly be destroyed," he said in a speech on Sunday.

Cereal prices in Africa - the world's poorest continent where food supplies are critically tight - surged because of an exports slump.