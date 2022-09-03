Russia says no US visas yet for Lavrov visit to United Nations

UNITED NATIONS - Russia has asked for 56 visas from the United States to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his delegation to travel to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this month, but so far has received none.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, seen by Reuters on Friday, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said this was "alarming" because during the past several months Washington had "been constantly refusing to grant entry visas" to a number of Russian delegates for other UN events.

The US takes seriously its obligations as UN host country, said a State Department spokesman, adding that visa records are confidential under US law so it could not comment on individual cases.

Under the 1947 UN "headquarters agreement," the US is generally required to allow access to the UN for foreign diplomats.

But Washington says it can deny visas for "security, terrorism, and foreign policy" reasons.

The relationship between the US and Russia has ruptured since Moscow invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February.

"We process hundreds of visas every year for Russian Federation delegates to UN events," said the State Department spokesman, adding that applications should be submitted as early as possible to ensure timely processing.

"This is especially important because of Russia's unwarranted actions against our embassy in Russia, including the forced termination of local and third country national staff, which have severely limited our staffing and therefore our capacity to process visas," the spokesman said.

Nebenzia said that the necessary applications had been submitted to the US Embassy in Moscow.

UN engaged with US

The 56 visas requested by Moscow include an advance team of diplomats to prepare for the arrival of Lavrov and his delegation for the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York, which begins on Sept 20.

Nebenzia added that no US visas had yet been granted to journalists accompanying Lavrov and the flight crew.

He asked Guterres to "once again emphasise to the authorities of the United States that they must promptly issue requested visas for all Russian delegates and accompanying persons, including Russian journalists."