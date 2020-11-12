Russia says its vaccine is 92% effective

MOSCOW • Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said yesterday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot.

Russia's results are only the second from a late-stage human trial, following on swiftly from data released on Monday by Pfizer and BioNTech, which said their shot was also more than 90 per cent effective.

While experts said the Russian data was encouraging and reinforced the idea the pandemic could be halted by vaccines, they warned that the results were based only on a small number of trial volunteers who had contracted Covid-19.

The analysis was conducted after 20 participants developed the virus and examined how many had received the vaccine versus a placebo. That is significantly lower than the 94 infections in the trial of the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"I assume there was political pressure after the press release from Pfizer and BioNTech earlier in the week to now draw level with their own data," said Mr Bodo Plachter, deputy director of the Institute of Virology at the Mainz University. "What is missing for now is an analysis of statistical significance."

To confirm the efficacy rate of its vaccine, Pfizer said it would continue its trial until there were 164 Covid-19 cases.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which has been backing Sputnik V's development, said the Russian trial would continue for six months. Mr Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Institute which developed the vaccine, said the interim results demonstrated that Sputnik V was effective and mass vaccinations would be rolled out in Russia in the coming weeks.

Vaccines are seen as crucial to restoring daily life around the world by helping end the pandemic that has killed more than 1.26 million people, shuttered businesses and put millions out of work.

Experts said knowledge about the Russian trial's design was sparse, making it hard to interpret the data. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses messenger RNA technology and is designed to trigger an immune response without using pathogens such as actual virus particles.

