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Russia says it struck vessels carrying military cargo to Ukraine's ports

MOSCOW, Oct 12 - Russia carried out drone strikes on various targets in Ukraine on Monday, including on vessels carrying military cargo, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said it had struck three cargo vessels which it said were being used to transport military cargo to Ukraine's Black Sea ports - two bound for Odesa and one heading to Mykolaiv.

It also reported a strike on a logistics centre in the Mykolaiv region.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions. REUTERS