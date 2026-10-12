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Russia says it struck vessels carrying military cargo to Ukraine's ports

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MOSCOW, Oct 12 - Russia carried out drone strikes on various targets in Ukraine on Monday, including on vessels carrying military cargo, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said it had struck three cargo vessels which it said were being used to transport military cargo to Ukraine's Black Sea ports - two bound for Odesa and one heading to Mykolaiv.

It also reported a strike on a logistics centre in the Mykolaiv region.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.