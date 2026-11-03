Russia says it struck Ukrainian electricity grid facilities in massive overnight attack

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MOSCOW, Nov 3 - Russia launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian electricity facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions which supply power to military factories and the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that it had hit four power plants and two electricity substations as well as port infrastructure in Kiliia on the Danube river.

It said it had also hit two cargo ships - one in the port of Pivdennyi and one in the Black Sea - which it said were delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to the Ukrainian army.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. REUTERS