Russia says it struck military-related warehouses and steel works in overnight Ukraine strikes

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A resident stands next to a building damaged by an overnight Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

MOSCOW, Aug 11 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had carried out overnight strikes on military-related transport and logistics centres in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and on a major iron and steel works it said was helping Ukraine's war effort in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian officials said the attacks had killed six people and injured 20 in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and had triggered fires in Kyiv, the capital. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it had hit the Nova Poshta sorting complex in Kyiv which it said handled the storage and distribution of dual-use goods, including components for the production of long- and medium-range drones, as well as robotic systems and electronic warfare equipment.

It said it had also struck the Kyiv-3 transport and logistics centre which it described as a large warehouse complex which it said stored attack drones, ground control stations and their components.

In the city of Zaporizhzhia, it said its strikes had hit the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant, part of Metinvest group, which it described as a leading producer of flat-rolled steel, which it said was used to make protective structures, fortification modules, armour for military vehicles and plates for body armour.

The ministry said it had also intercepted or destroyed 396 Ukrainian drones over 15 regions overnight. REUTERS