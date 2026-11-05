Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says it struck logistics and transport targets in Ukraine overnight

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nov 5 - The Russian military said on Thursday it hit logistics and transport targets in various regions of Ukraine overnight.

• In Kharkiv region, a Nova Poshta logistics hub was struck, as well as railway locomotives and an industrial building at the Thermal Power Plant 2

• The logistics hub was used by Ukrainian military to assemble drones, the Russian Defence Ministry said

• In Dnipropetrovsk region a power station was hit

• A cargo vessel at sea 52 km southwest of the Black Sea port of Odesa was attacked

• Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports REUTERS

See more on

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.