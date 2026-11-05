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Russia says it struck logistics and transport targets in Ukraine overnight

Nov 5 - The Russian military said on Thursday it hit logistics and transport targets in various regions of Ukraine overnight.

• In Kharkiv region, a Nova Poshta logistics hub was struck, as well as railway locomotives and an industrial building at the Thermal Power Plant 2

• The logistics hub was used by Ukrainian military to assemble drones, the Russian Defence Ministry said

• In Dnipropetrovsk region a power station was hit

• A cargo vessel at sea 52 km southwest of the Black Sea port of Odesa was attacked

• Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports REUTERS