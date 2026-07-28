Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia says it struck at least two Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea and hit the port of Mykolaiv

MOSCOW, July 28 - Russian forces on Tuesday struck at least two Ukrainian vessels, including a bulk carrier delivering military cargo in the Black Sea and a vessel in the port of Mykolaiv, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said it had also targeted the port of Mykolaiv itself.

"As a result of strikes using loitering munitions and attack drones, infrastructure facilities at the transhipment complex at the port of Mykolaiv used for the delivery and storage of military cargo, as well as fuel and lubricant tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were hit," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"In addition, in the strait (11 km east of Odesa), unmanned aerial vehicles struck a dry cargo vessel that was delivering military cargo to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk," it said.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in recent weeks, with each side attacking dozens of ships, including oil tankers and cargo vessels.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report. REUTERS