Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two bombers

Smoke rising after explosions in the city of Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on May 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday (May 8) it had destroyed a Ukrainian navy ship near Odesa with a missile strike overnight.

The ministry said its missiles had hit a 'Project 1241' corvette, a class of Soviet missile corvettes with a Nato reporting name of Tarantul.

Russia's air defences also shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a Mi-24 helicopter over Snake island in the Black Sea at night, the ministry said in a statement.

It said a total of four Ukrainian warplanes, four helicopters and an assault boat had been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

Reuters could not independently verify the report and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

More On This Topic
60 feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says
Ukraine says sank Russian landing craft at Snake Island

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top