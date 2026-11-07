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Russia says it hit targets in and around Kyiv in massive overnight strike

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Nov 7 - Russia said its forces carried out a massive overnight strike on what it described as targets in Ukraine's military-industrial sector and energy and transport infrastructure in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

In Kyiv, Russia's defence ministry said strikes hit the Northern Bridge — which it said was being used to transport weapons, military equipment and vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces — and the Meridian plant, which Russia says produces Flamingo cruise missiles.

The ministry also said the strikes damaged several energy and industrial facilities in the Kyiv region, including a power plant, an electricity substation and a munitions manufacturing facility.

It added that Russian forces struck an electricity substation in the Zhytomyr region and a cargo vessel in the Black Sea that it said was transporting military equipment and dual-use goods to Ukraine. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.