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Russia says it hit ship delivering military cargo to Ukraine's Mykolaiv

MOSCOW, Oct 13 - Russian forces hit a ship delivering military and dual-use cargo to Ukraine's port city of Mykolaiv, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday, without mentioning any energy facilities following Donald Trump's announcement on Sunday of an energy ceasefire.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Following are the targets in Ukraine which Russia struck overnight, according to Russian defence ministry:

In Kyiv:

• A workshop at the Pulp Mill Print facility, where the production of missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles had been organized.

• The Darnytsia locomotive depot, which repairs and restores rolling stock used to transport military and dual-use cargo intended to supply Ukrainian military groupings.In the Mykolaiv region:

• A Nova Poshta logistics center in Ternivka, used to store dual-use cargo intended for the Ukrainian armed forces. A warehouse storing unmanned aerial vehicles in Meshkovo-Pohorelove.

• In addition, a dry cargo vessel carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Mykolaiv was struck in the Bug estuary. REUTERS