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Russia says it hit Kyiv bridge, two vessels in Black Sea

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia June 4, 2025. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 4 - Russia hit on Sunday the Northern bridge over the Dnipro river in Kyiv, targeting a route used to transport troops and military cargo, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry also said it hit two dry cargo vessels carrying military equipment to the port of Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said that Russian forces had struck a dry cargo vessel east of Odesa overnight, as well as a Nova Poshta logistics centre in Chornomorsk and a data centre in Odesa.

On Sunday, Russia promised to intensify strikes on Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters that Kyiv would step up attacks on Russian oil refineries.

The ministry said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed 559 Ukrainian drones between 2000 Moscow time (1700 GMT) on Saturday and 0800 Moscow time (0500 GMT) on Sunday over multiple Russian regions and above the Azov and Black seas.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims made by either side of the conflict. REUTERS