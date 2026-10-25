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Russia says it hit a cargo vessel and Ukrainian logistic hubs overnight

MOSCOW, Oct 25 - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that its drones had struck a cargo vessel bound for the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk during an overnight attack.

The ministry said the vessel was being used to supply the Ukrainian army.

Russian forces also hit a logistics centre, a distribution centre and a logistics terminal in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The ministry said the facilities had been used for storage and distribution of dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian military.

Reuters could not independently verify the Defence Ministry's information. REUTERS